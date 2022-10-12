'Chhello Show' Director Pan Nalin Mourns Child Actor Rahul Koli's Demise; 'Rest In Light'

Rahul Koli, the 17-year-old child actor of India's official Oscar entry, Chhello Show, passed away recently after a long battle with blood cancer. The whole entertainment fraternity is expressing grief over the loss of Koli, who played the role of protagonist Samay's (Bhavin Rabari) friend in the Gujarati film. Chhello Show director Pan Nalin also paid tribute to Koli by sharing a heartfelt post on social media.

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin mourns child actor Rahul Koli's demise

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 12, the filmmaker shared the late actor's picture and wrote, "You will always be our Manu of Chhello Show. Rest in light." Take a look.

Condoling his demise, netizens as well as celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana penned messages in the comments.

According to PTI, Koli, who hailed from Hapa town in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, died of leukaemia nearly four months after he was hospitalised at the cancer facility in Ahmedabad. His father Ramu Koli mentioned over the phone, "Rahul was looking forward to watching the movie on the big screen. He used to say that the release of the movie would launch his future, little knowing that he would die before October 14."

His dad also revealed that the film's makers extended all possible help to ensure Rahul's recovery, revealing that director Nalin was even planning to shift him to Mumbai for treatment. In his emotional statement, the father also mentioned that Rahul had only seen the trailer of Chhello Show, and was very keen to watch it in theatres.

For the unversed, the movie also stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. It revolves around a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @PAN.NALIN)