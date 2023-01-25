'Chhello Show' Director Pan Nalin Pens Note On 'moving On' After Oscar Snub

'Chello Show', India's official entry to the Oscars, did not win a single nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Director Pan Nalin on Wednesday shared a heartfelt note on Twitter on missing out on a nomination, saying, "Let's rejoice and move on."

Nalin wrote, “Hey my Last Film Show family, Let's rejoice and move on. (After all, we are in company of Park Chan-wook and Inarritu!) And as a team you have been absolutely amazing. You stood by our story through the storms, with all hearts -and no hype. That you continue to deeply move souls across the world. Because when we made Last Film Show we all knew, it will neither be our last film nor our last show.”

‘RRR’ was the only Indian feature film to get a nomination in the Best Original Song category. Other than that, documentaries 'All That Breathes' and 'Elephant Whisperers' also received nods in Documentary Feature Film and Documentary Short Film categories respectively.

The director also congratulated the other three nominees stating, “Congratulations to the trio of Indian nominees #AllThatBreathes #TheElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu song.”

Oscars 2023 will take place Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host, after previously leading the awards show in 2017 and 2018.

More about 'Chhello Show'

'Chhello Show' was chosen as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category, however it was outdone by 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany), 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close' (Belgium), 'EO' (Poland), and 'The Quiet Girl' in the final nominee list (Ireland).

‘Chhello Show’ is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age story about a nine-year-old boy, Samay, whose life revolves around films. The movie, which was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, was part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.