'Chhello Show' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud India’s Oscars Entry As 'visual Masterpiece'

The Last Film Show aka Chhello Show, India’s entry to Academy Awards 2023 in the Best Foreign Language category, hit the cinemas today. The Gujarati film chronicles the life story of a young boy in rural India who is entranced by the magic of cinema. The Pan Nalin directorial is a simple story powerfully told which received thunderous applause from moviegoers.

Mesmerised by the film's story and the enticing acting by the artists, the cinephiles were attached to the movie while hailing the choice to be sent to the Oscars 2023 race. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, and Rahul Koli, who died of cancer on October 2. It is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

'Chhello Show' Twitter review

As the film hit the theatres today, the anticipation among the moviegoers was at its peak who were thrilled to watch a masterpiece in theatres. One of the Twitter users cheered for the entire team while lauding their sincere effort behind the project.

"#ChhelloShow #LastFilmShow IN CINEMAS NOW. It's a time to cheer n motivate our little stars..." the user wrote.

While another Twitterati pointed out that it was heartbreaking to see no show of the film in Odisha. "It’s heartbreaking to see not a single show for #ChhelloShow in #Odisha which is an Indian movie official entry to Oscar this year," he wrote. Another Twitter user mentioned how Chhello Show's magic is best witnessed when watched on the big screen.

#ChhelloShow #LastFilmShow IN CINEMAS NOW.

Its a time to cheers n motivate our little stars...

Congratulations to all who is involved in this great creation. @PanNalin , @roykapurfilms https://t.co/a0TYSWTp7V — Punit Khambhalia (@er_pkhambhalia) October 14, 2022

It’s heartbreaking to see not a single show for #ChhelloShow in #Odisha which is an Indian movie official entry to Oscar this year. 💔 — Babumoshai (@Gajab_gujab) October 14, 2022

@PanNalin’s #ChhelloShow is the raw cinema which deserves to be seen on a big screen. It’s a winner. Oscar or not. — Harman wadala (@harmanwadala12) October 14, 2022

Saw #ChhelloShow last night.

Pan Nalin, dear friend & senior frm NID, has created an unmissable visual masterpiece.



Go see it & laugh, cry & be enthralled as u live the magical powers of storytelling & cinema.



On to the Oscars now! 👏🏼 @PanNalin,@DheerMomaya & @roykapurfilms pic.twitter.com/KAlCHGkbCR — Sonal Dabral 🎬🖋🎙 (@agracadabra) October 13, 2022

"@PanNalin’s #ChhelloShow is the raw cinema which deserves to be seen on a big screen," the netizen shared. Another user called it a 'visual masterpiece and wrote, "Saw #ChhelloShow last night. Pan Nalin, dear friend & senior for NID, has created an unmissable visual masterpiece."

The latest release Chhello Show surpassed the popularity that filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR acquired. Even though the Baahubali director has submitted the film in the general category, it is still unknown whether the film has won any nominations in the Oscars 2023 race or not. Recently, one of the child artists from the film, Rahul Koli who was just 17-year-old, died of leukeamia nearly four months after he was hospitalised at a cancer facility in Ahmedabad.

