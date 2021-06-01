'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This Horror-comedy

Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu released in the year 2019 is an adult horror-comedy movie is directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar. The Telugu film is the remake of the director's own Tamil film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu which was released in the year 2018. The story revolves around a couple who enter a haunted house that has a sexually obsessed ghost in it. The ghost wishes to sleep with two virgin men. Read further to know more about the cast of Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu movie.

A look at Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu movie cast

Adith Arun as Chandu

The actor plays the role of the Chandu who wants to get married. He meets a girl of his parent's choice and is shocked to know that the girl's parent wants them to take a trip to Bangkok. The character is quirky and wants to impress the girl. He also cracks double-meaning jokes throughout the movie. He takes his friend along for the trip to give them company.

Nikki Tamboli as Pooja

The actor plays the role of the girl that Chandu wants to marry. She is innocent and gets scared easily when the ghost haunts the couple. She also helps in the escape plan.

Sayantani Guhathakurta as Ghost

The actor plays the role of the sexually obsessed ghost in the haunted house. In the movie, the ghost manages to scare the couple and their friend with her tactics. She exclusively expresses her desire to sleep with the two men and tries to push the female lead out of the frame.

Other than the main characters, the movie also features Bhagyashree Mote as Kavya, Rajendran as Gopal Varma, Posani Krishna Murali as Swami (Priest), Raghu Babu as Jack, Hemanth as Shiva, Satyam Rajesh as Giri, Thagubothu Ramesh as Rose and Jangiri Madhumitha as Bhanushree. Most of the characters appear in the second half of the movie. The movie also marks the South debut of the actor Sayantani Guhathakurta for which she received a positive response. Overall, the movie received a mixed reaction from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.8 out of 10.

IMAGE: Still from Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu movie

