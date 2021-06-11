Child Labour Day 2021 - Mammootty's Vesham & Other Malayalam Films That Spoke On The Issue

Child Labour Day 2021 will be observed on June 11 in order to throw light on the problems of child labour and create ways to prevent it. This issue has been also been highlighted in several Malayalam movies where the makers have showcased the troubles faced by children. Some of Mammootty’s films and other popular Malayalam movies are based on the issue of child Labour and the importance of education.



Malayalam films on child labour and the importance of education

Vesham

One of the popular ones among Mammootty's films, this 2004 movie showcased the actor in the lead where his character sacrifices himself for his brother by taking his murder’s blame on himself and later avenges his rival. The movie was a huge success at the box office and even received a couple of awards and accolades. The cast of the film included Innocent, Mohini, Sai Kumar, Indrajith, Gopika, TP Madhavan, Cochin Haneefa and many more.

Achuvinte Amma

Written by Ranjan Pramod, the movie was directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The movie depicted a story of the relationship of a single mother and daughter. The movie also showcased the mother’s denial of letting her daughter get married to an orphan and recalls her story of how she worked as child labourer and did odd jobs after she turned an orphan. The movie cast involved actors namely Urvashi, Meera Jasmine, Sukumari, Innocent, Narain, P Sreekumar and others.

Moz & Cat

The movie was released in 2009 featuring actor Dileep in the lead. The movie depicted the story of two orphans who try out mischievous ways to earn a living. While the movie resembled American film Curly Sue, it could not receive good reviews from the viewers. Some of the other cast members of the movie included Baby Niveditha, Rahman, Sudheesh, Siddiqui, Anoop Chandran, etc.

Punarjani

The movie was written and directed by Major Ravi and Rajesh Amanakara that followed the story of an 11-year-old boy who worked at a tea shop and had a feeling that his mother loved his younger brother more than him. Later in the film, his brother becomes his enemy and as he runs away from the house, he gets stuck with a child labour contractor. The movie was a huge hit among the audience and the lead actor, Pranav Mohanlal, received a couple of awards for his amazing performance in the film. Other actors in the movie included Urmila Unni, Jagannathan, Major Ravi, Anila Sreekumar, Master Vishnu and others.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM VESHAM TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.