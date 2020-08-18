Chinmay Mandlekar Shares How He Prepared For The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chinmay Mandlekar is predominantly known for his work in the Marathi film industry. Some of his popular movies include Halal, Morya, Reti, Hirkani and more. The actor has admitted that he has learnt a lot from each character he played in his movies and plays. Chinmay Mandlekar gained immense popularity for his character as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movies Farzand and Fatteshikast. The actor recently revealed how he prepared for his portrayal of the Maratha King.

Chinmay Mandlekar on working as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

During an interview with Nation Next, Chinmay Mandlekar shared that the most difficult part of his job was when he played the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor had to undergo physical training for the film since there were many action sequences. The film was shot on actual locations in Maharashtra and it was difficult for the cast and the crew to travel to these locations. They also had to prepare themselves mentally and physically.

The film Fatteshikast was based on a surgical strike conducted by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The king had himself met Shahistakhan at Lal Mahal where a historic event had taken place. Since Chinmay Mandlekar was playing the lead role in the film, he wanted to go into the depth of the movie. To know the exact reason for the surgical strike, and why the warrior king had decided to go on a surgical strike, the actor did a lot of research and reading.

Speaking about preparing for the film, Chinmay Mandlekar said that there were many capable warriors in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s group, yet the king decided to go for the mission himself. This made him curious to understand the aspects which were related to the mission. The actor took help from Shamrao Joshi and stated that the movie involved a lot of preparation.

Professionally, Chinmay Mandlekar is working on the script of a film titled Chandramukhi. The film is an adaptation of a novel with the same name written by Vishwas Patil. The film will be directed by Prasad Oak. Actor Chinmay Mandlekar is currently working on the screenplay and dialogues of the film. The poster of the film was recently released by the makers.

