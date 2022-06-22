Chinmayi And Rahul Ravindran Announce The Birth Of Twin Babies; See First Pics

The popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran announced the birth of their twin babies by giving their fans a sneak peek of them through their first photos. Numerous celebrities and fans took to social media and congratulated the couple on becoming parents to twin babies. On the other hand, there were many who speculated that the duo had the babies via surrogacy because the singer did not post any of her pregnant photos.

Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran welcome twin babies

Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran both took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first pictures of their twin babies in which they depicted how their newly-born babies were holding their fingers. Chinmayi Sripada penned a note next to the photos in which she announced the names of their babies Driptah and Sharvas by referring to them as the ‘new and forever center’ of their universe. On the other hand, Rahul Ravindran also penned a similar note while revealing the names of their babies. Take a look at the photos ahead.

While several celebrities and fans were delighted with the news about Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran becoming parents to twin babies, there were some fans who were constantly texting the singer asking her whether she had the babies via surrogacy. In order to respond to the same, she posted a long note dismissing the rumours of having her babies via surrogacy. She also revealed that she was trying to protect herself and only her innermost circle knew about her pregnancy. She even asserted that she will be extremely guarded about her personal life, her family, and her friends and she will not be posting pictures of her babies on social media for a long while.

She wrote, "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and will be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids wont be on our socials either for a long while..." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@rahulr_23