Chinmayi Sripaada Glad Over Quick Action Taken By Netizens In Vijay's Cyberbullying Case

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently took to social media to share her thoughts on a high profile cyberbullying case. She was thankful for the support that came from various parts of the country regarding the intolerable rape threats that were thrown at actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter. She lauded people for joining hands on the issue while thanking the authorities for taking a befitting action on the matter.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently took to Twitter to voice her opinions on the most recent development in the Vijay Sethupathi cyberbullying case. In the tweet, the singer mentioned that she was glad to hear about the case that was filed against the internet user and his offensive comments. She also spoke highly of netizens who took it upon themselves to file a cyber complaint against the man. She also stated that we need more such helpful people on the internet. She mentioned the username ‘RithikRaja' and was hopeful that he would soon be brought to justice. Chinmay Sripaada ended on a note that a person who publishes a rape threat is way too dangerous to society. Have a look at Chinmay Sripaada's Tweet here.

Glad the police has filed a case. Hats off to several netizens who took it upon themselves to file a cyber crime complaint.

We need more such people.

As for whoever ‘RithikRaja’ is - I truly hope he is identified.

A man who publishes a rape threat is dangerous to society. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 20, 2020

In the comments section of the tweet, a number of people have agreed with the singer’s thoughts. They also spoke about how such criminals should not be let off easily even if it’s on the Internet. Have a look at a few of the comments on the tweet here.

So happy to see many many reported and tagged cops to his comment 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Pradeepa Pandiyan (@PradeepaPandyn) October 20, 2020

People who rape & give rape threats are just mentally ill, first mental hospital then jail — Pawan (@chan_pawan) October 20, 2020

If he left again freely with no justice and whatsoever then it is/will be a disaster. Smart Phones Killed All & Its Difficult Forever To Repair and Bring Back Normal Life.....!!!! — Padmanabhan (@Padmana94802141) October 20, 2020

The controversy started when a man named Rithik send out rape threats to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter after he exited from the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, titled 800. The man put forth offensive comments inviting a lot of flake from netizen and celebrities across the country.

Singer Chinmay Sripaada also took up the matter and tagged Chennai police and its DCP. She strongly condemned the comments and stated that the man was a criminal for sending out rape threats, especially to a child. Have a look at the words on Chinmayi Sripaada's Twitter here.

கருத்து வேறுபாடை தெரிவிக்கும் ஒரு தமிழ் மகன். அதான் சமுதாயத்தில் இருக்கும் பாலியல் குற்றவாளிங்களுக்கு support a நிக்கிறாங்க இந்த ஊர்ல. @chennaipolice_ @DCP_Adyar



Is nobody in this system going to change this?



A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal. pic.twitter.com/ABL5t2GNUg — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

