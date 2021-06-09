Chinmayi Sripada Receives Flak For Supporting Samantha, Says, 'exhausted With The Hate'

The playback singer Chinmayi Sripada had recently put a post on her Instagram, in support and appreciation of actor Samantha Akkineni, for the way that the latter was dealing with the hate comments. However, this supportive post of Chinmayi Sripada in turn attracted a lot of hate comments for herself. Following that, the singer uploaded one more post, where she expressed that she was exhausted from the hate.

Chinmayi Sripada had uploaded a post in support of Samantha Akkineni when the latter was receiving hate comments for her role in the Amazon Prime series The Family Man 2. Chinamyi’s post said, “It takes a lot of strength to remain silent, resilient in the face of targeted hate. @samatharuthprabhuoffl, you are a rockstar.” After this post got her a lot of hate comments, Chinmayi posted this picture, with a caption that says, “One appreciation post that is random. And so. Much. Anger. That I need to clarify why I appreciate someone whom I have appreciated several times on my feed. I am exhausted with the hate. Please leave me alone. There is a limit to what I can take.” She has also turned off commenting on this post.

The Family Man 2 controversy

After the trailer of the series The Family Man 2 released, a lot of people were upset about the character that Samantha Akkineni was playing in it, and gave her a lot of hate for it. The people felt that her character was trying to show Tamil people in a bad light, which became the subject of their hateful comments towards the Rangasthalam actor. However, after the series premiered, the performance of Samantha Akkineni as Raji is the one that received the most applause and critical acclaim.

When Samantha Akkineni spoke about her character

After the good comments for her performance in The Family Man 2 started pouring in, Samantha Akkineni put up a picture with the creators of the show, Raj & DK, and wrote an elaborate post about the character. In the post, she mentioned that when Raj & DK approached her to do the character, she was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. She also said that even though Raji’s story is fictional, for her it is a tribute to the ones who lost their lives in the Eelam war. Take a look at her post here:

Promo Image Source: Chinmayi Sripada's Instagram

