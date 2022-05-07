Chinmayi Sripada Slams Vairamuthu-DMK Link, Questions Inaction In Sexual Harassment Case

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada on Saturday slammed the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu over its alleged links to poet Vairamuthu. Chinmayi, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against the poet in the past, slammed the ruling state government for ‘protecting’ him. Chinmayi’s attack on the government came after Vairamuthu took to his Twitter handle to congratulate CM Stalin for completing one year in power.

Slamming the Stalin-led government, Sripada accused the administration of not supporting victims of sexual harassment. Reiterating her allegations, she claimed that no action has so far been taken by the government despite complaints filed by her against Vairamuthu.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada slams DMK government over alleged links with Vairamuthu

Sripada lashed out at the government for its alleged association with the poet, two hours after the National Award-winner's tweet. Vairamuthu had shared a picture of himself with CM Stalin, along with a poem dedicated to the CM celebrating his first anniversary in power.

“The message is clear. You get molested by someone close to a politician or a ruling party - you wont get justice. Plus he can use their name to threaten you to silence for years. If you speak up anyway - the minions will gang up in droves and harass you. Shameless land (sic),” Chinmayi wrote in a series of tweets she made on Saturday.

Chinmayi attacks TN govt over inaction on sexual harassment case

Chinmayi had previously shared that there was a professional ban on her from dubbing. “I continue to have a professional ban on dubbing thanks to Mr Radha Ravi platformed by the BJP,” she said.

The singer further went on to mention that she faced attacks on social media from users for raising sexual harassment allegations against the poet. “And then there are people in Tamilnadu who speak like this because a woman getting molested is a joke,” she added. “Only in Tamil Nadu does a man named by more than a dozen women keep getting platformed by the CM of Tamil Nadu again and again,” she said slamming the DMK government.

I continue to have a professional ban on dubbing thanks to Mr Radha Ravi platformed by the BJP.



And then there are people in Tamilnadu who speak like this because a woman getting molested js a joke - she deserves it if their own uncle does it. pic.twitter.com/zA8oHwjyIg — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 7, 2022

The playback singer further added that there has been no investigation into the harassment case raised by her. Chinmayi also mentioned the National Commission for Women in her post and said that the police have remained inactive for the past three years despite her complaint. “This poet always used his proximity with the political parties to threaten people to silence and I have always said that. And he demonstrates it at regular intervals. How the hell do politicians expect women to speak up if they keep platforming open secrets like this?!” she tweeted.

Chinmayi's #MeToo allegation

Chinmayi had claimed that she was ostracised by the Tamil film industry after she raised cases of sexual harassment against poet Vairamuthu. She claimed in 2018 that the dubbing union, headed by Radha Ravi, had banned her. It is noteworthy that actors like Parvathi Thiruvothu and Geetu Mohandas had also protested against Vairamuthu. Thiruvothu had earlier claimed that the 17 women had alleged sexual harassment and mistreatment by the poet in the past.