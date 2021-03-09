'Chinna Chinna' Song From 'Kaadan': A Soft Romantic Number That Will Leave One Mesmerised

Rana Daggubati's Kaadan is the first trilingual movie of 2021. The movie has been in the making process since late 2017. It faced several delays, and after a long wait, the Kaadan release date is set for March 26.

The trailers for the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions were released just last week on March 3 & 4. Vishnu Vishal will be seen in the role of Singa, a mahout in the Tamil version Kaadan and Telugu version Aranya, whereas Pulkit Samrat will replace him as Abeer in the Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi. A new song from Kaadan was released today. Here's what the song is about.

Kaadan movie's Chinna Chinna song released

Chinna Chinna song is a soft romantic number featuring Vishnu Vishal and Zoya Hussain. Vishnu Vishal is smitten by Zoya Hussain and follows her around in the forest. He watches her from afar when she is out on a watch. The track is short but meaningful. Haricharan's soulful vocals are mesmerizing in the track. The scenic beauty of the forest adds to the vibe of serenity.

The song is sung by Haricharan Seshadri. Haricharan is a popular singer in the South, known for his hit songs like Unakenna Iruppen and Thulli Thulli. He has also sung the track Thaalaatuu Paadum from Kaadan and Chitike Se Aa Chirugaali for the Telugu version Aranya. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Vanamali, a well-known lyricist and poet. The track is composed by Shantanu Moitra. The Telugu version of the track is titled Velu Velu whereas the Hindi version is titled Dheeme Dheeme.

Rana Daggubati's Kaadan

Kaadan is a movie that speaks about the abuse against elephants. Unnikrishnan, an elephant that played a role in Kumki 2 will be seen in Kaadan as well. Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen as Arundhati and Zoya Hussain will be seen as Arvi in the film.

The first song Thaalaatuu Paadum from the film was released a year ago. All three versions of the song were released. Swanand Kirkire wrote the lyrics for the Hindi version. The song is often called the 'anthem of the jungle'.

