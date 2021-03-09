'Chinna Chinna' Song From 'Kaadan' Denotes Beautiful Message To Save Elephants

Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie Kaadan is slated to have a theatrical release on March 26. The actor recently took to his social media to unveil the second single from his movie titled Chinna Chinna. The song is getting positive reviews from viewers all over India. Through the caption of the post, Rana asked his fans to watch the newly released song and enjoy its catchy tune right away.

Rana Daggubati releases 'Chinna Chinna'

The recently released song from Rana Daggubati's Kaadan is a love song that denotes Rana's feeling towards Zoya who plays the female lead in the film. The theme of the song is "Love is in the air." The song is set in a jungle and shows Rana's relationship with his elephant friend and the friendship that they share. Rana is glad to see that the woman he is falling for also has a soft corner for his best friend, the elephant. The song is a pleasant number showcasing the scenic beauty of Indian forests and mountains.

The song is sung by Haricharan with Vanamaali penning the beautiful lyrics. The beautiful visual that elevate the video is handled by AR Ashok Kumar the cinematographer for Kaadan. Directed by Prabu Solomon, Kaadan is shot in real locations to display the beauty our country has to offer.

Netizens react to 'Chinna Chinna' song from 'Kaadan'

Fans of the actor were excited to get another song from the movie which is really close to its release. Rana's Instagram comment section is filled with heart and fire emojis with the fans continuously pouring their love for the actor and the song. Check out how the fans reacted to the new song:

About 'Kaadan'

Rana Dagubbati plays the main lead in the film. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar. The movie is about forest land and the animals of the jungle especially elephants with the underlying message to Save the Elephants. The crux of the film is about how deforestation and destroying forest lands impact the lives of the elephants as the jungle is their only home and humans are trying to encroach their territory. The trailer of the film was recently released and it generated a good response from the fans. Kaadan release date is Friday, March 26.

