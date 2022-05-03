Chiranjeevi & Surekha Head To USA & Europe For Holiday; Daughter-in-law Upasana Reacts

Popular actor Chiranjeevi was last seen in the recently released film Acharya, in which he takes on a lead role alongside his son Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi has now taken to his social media account to share a picture of himself and his wife, Surekha as they jet off to USA and Europe for a holiday. Several netizens, including the couple's daughter-in-law, Upasana, who is married to Ram Charan, took to the comments section and wished the couple their best as they embarked on their trip together.

Chiranjeevi goes on holiday with his wife Surekha

Chiranjeevi headed to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his trip with his wife. In the picture, the duo was seen sitting next to each other on the aircraft as they smiled from ear to ear for the picture. Chiranjeevi looked dapper in a black shirt as he sat next to his wife, Surekha, who wore a navy blue saree. In the caption of the post, the popular star mentioned it was their first international trip since the pandemic and mentioned they were going on a holiday 'after a long time'. He wrote, "First international travel since the pandemic! About to take off to USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon!" Upasana soon took to the comments section of the post and hoped they had a 'super time' as she penned down a sweet wish for them.

Have a look at the post here

The actor was last seen in Acharya as he shared the screen with the Ram Charan, who was seen in RRR most recently. The film opened with a whopping Rs 43.30 crore gross, according to reports by Sacnilk. On its fourth day on the big screen, Acharya earned Rs 3 crores, as per boxofficebusiness.in. This brought the total earnings of the film to close to Rs 55 crores. The film was helmed by Koratala Siva and apart from the dynamic father-son duo, it saw Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Saurav Lokesh, Jusshu Sengupta and others share the screen. The film was backed by Konidela Production Company, in collaboration with Matinee Entertainment.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela