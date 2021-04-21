Chiranjeevi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccination For Cinema Workers And Journalists

Amid the rapid increase of coronavirus cases nationwide, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela recently announced free COVID-19 vaccination to cinema workers. He took to Twitter and shared a video message and urged people to enrol in their respective associations and start getting themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. The actor who is gearing up for the release of his next Telegu film Acharya will help the workers get inoculated under the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) that was started last year by the legendary actor along with many other celebrities.

Chiranjeevi announces free vaccination drive

Apart from free COVID-19 vaccination to cinema workers, the actor also mentioned that Telugu film journalists will also be included in the category to get vaccinated. In the clip, Chiranjeevi said that the free vaccine drive will start from April 22 and those who are aged over 45 will be eligible for vaccination. He also informed that workers can also get their spouses along if they are eligible to get the vaccine. The vaccination drive will go on for a month. While captioning the p[ost, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Corona Crisis Charity to protect film workers and film journalists in the Telugu film industry from the clutches of Corona #CCC We are carrying out a free vaccination facility on behalf of Apollo 247. Let's ensure the safety of everyone.”

Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 second wave, the number of cases in the country has been on an alarming upward trend. Due to this, the Telangana government has announced that all establishments, including cinema theatres, would be allowed to be open only till 8 pm. The government in a circular has mentioned that “The management of cinemas/theatres /multiplexes shall also ensure that: All persons, audience, staff, vendors, etc., use masks at all times. Hand sanitizers are available at entry/exit points and common areas. Physical distancing and crowd management measures are followed. Sanitization of entire premises particularly common areas shall be done after every screening. The temperature of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 Celsius. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Re-circulation of air should be avoided and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible. Show timings should be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.”

(Image credit: PTI/ ChiranjeeviKonidela/ Instagram)

