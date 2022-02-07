Chiranjeevi 'back In Action' After Testing Negative For COVID-19; Drops Pics From Sets

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has resumed working on his commitments after testing negative for COVID-19 and recently dropped pictures from the sets of his forthcoming film Godfather. The actor, who tested positive for the virus earlier in January, quipped that he's 'back in action' with 'full steam' and also thanked everyone for their heartfelt wishes and love for his recovery. The actor could be seen engaged in a serious conversation with the film's director Mohan Raja, while other glimpses also showcase him interacting with other people onboard the magnum opus.

Chiranjeevi resumes work after testing negative for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Acharya star dropped a trail of pictures from the film's sets featuring actors, directors and producers on board the film. In the caption, he mentioned, "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!" Take a look.

For the unversed, the actor contracted the virus later in January, and informing fans about his diagnosis, he quipped he was having "mild" symptoms. He wrote, "Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon,".

Meanwhile, his upcoming film Godfather is being billed as an intense political actioner, having resumed its shoot in Hyderabad last month. The film comes as the remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster titled Lucifer, and also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in pivotal roles. It's being bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, while Thaman S is handling the film's music score.

What's next on Chiranjeevi's work front

The actor is awaiting the release of Acharya, in which he stars alongside Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde as well as Kajal Aggarwal. The film has faced multiple postponements owing to the subsequent waves of the COVID pandemic, and will now release on April 29, 2022. He will also be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar.

