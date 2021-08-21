Chiranjeevi, Bobby To Collaborate For 'Chiru 154'; Director To Announce 'mega Update'

KS Ravindra took to his Twitter account on Saturday to make an exciting announcement. He revealed that he would be finally joining hands with his idol Chiranjeevi. Ahead of the icon’s birthday, the director, more commonly known as Bobby, posted about the duo’s upcoming film tentatively titled Chiru 154.

Bobby and Chiranjeevi in 'Chiru 154'

Bobby took to his Twitter account to make a special announcement before Chiranjeevi’s birthday on Sunday, 22 August 2021. The director has something special lined up for the actor and wrote in his tweet, "MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM. A Mega gift from our side on the occasion of Megastar @KChiruTweets garu birthday @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial #MEGA154 #Chiru154." He coupled the caption with a picture of a ship chained to its anchor.

Bobby promises fans a 'mega update' on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 66th birthday at 4.05 pm. Fan’s wait with anticipation to see the duo collaborate together. The actor is currently busy shooting for the Telugu remake of the blockbuster, Lucifer. This will be the first time director Mohan Raja will collaborate with Chiranjeevi. The original film was in Malayalam and starred Mohanlal in the lead role. It was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut.

More about 'Chiru 154'

Helmed by Bobby, the film will see Chiranjeevi take on the lead role on screen. The film will mark the first collaboration between the much-loved duo. The film will be a commercial entertainer and will see Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer for the film. Chiru 154 will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Chiranjeevi's Upcoming movies

Chiranjeevi will also be seen alongside co-star Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming film Acharya. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. It will also star Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Mani Sharma will take charge of the music in the film.

Picture Credits: clap_number/Chiranjeevikonidela-Instagram