Chiranjeevi Celebrates Birthday With Family And Fans, Allu Arjun Misses The Bash

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently celebrated his birthday on August 22 with his family and friends from the film fraternity. Chiranjeevi's birthday bash was attended by various members of the film industry including his brothers Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu and others.

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 66th birthday with his family, friends and fans. His son, Ram Charan's production company Konidela Production Company shared a video of the megastar's birthday bash. Chiranjeevi cut his birthday cake with his mother Anjana Devi by his side. The actor also interacted with his fans waiting outside his house to wish him. While Allu Aravind and his wife attended the birthday bash, Allu Arjun did not make an appearance in the special video that was shared by Ram Charan's production company on Youtube. However, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram to wish the veteran actor on his birthday. Arjun shared a throwback photo with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi Garu."

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, makers revealed the title of his film via their Twitter handle. Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the movie Godfather that was earlier known as Chiru 153. The production company Konidela Pro Company shared a motion poster of the upcoming movie and wrote, "Presenting the Supreme Reveal of Megastar @KChiruTweets in a never seen before avatar as #GodFather." The movie is reportedly a remake of the superhit Telugu film Lucifer that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen sharing the screen with his son Ram Charan for the upcoming action flick Acharya. The movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.

The veteran actor was last seen in the 2019 historical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy inspired by the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie also featured Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi in his Telugu film debut. The film was a critical success but did not perform well at the box office.

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram