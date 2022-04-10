Chiranjeevi Celebrates Ram Navami With Wife Surekha, Performs Puja At Residence; Watch

South veteran Chiranjeevi has been creating quite a buzz on social media ever since his highly-anticipated action-flick Godfather went on floors. The megastar marked the occasion of Ram Navami through a series of rituals with his wife Surekha Konidela. The actor took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself and his wife engaged in a traditional ceremony.

Megastar Chiranjeevi performs Ram Navami Puja with wife

The video shared by Chiranjeevi features snippets from the detailed pooja of Lord Vishnu. While the actor wore a white kurta teamed up with a mundu, Surekha opted for a simple green saree and a contrasting red blouse. Taking to the caption, the Acharya actor wrote, "Happy Srirama Navami everyone!" Fans of megastar Chiranjeevi were quick to respond to the video as they send their wishes to the actor and his family on the special occasion.

A netizen wrote, "Happy srirama navmi boss wish you always happiness," whereas another user wrote,"Thank you sir for the divine darshan Happy Ram Navami to one and all Jai Shree Ram" and many others wrote, 'Happy Ram Navami.'

Chiranjeevi even took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to wish everyone 'Happy Ram Navami'. He tweeted, "Sri Rama Navami wishes to all! As a son, brother, husband, father, friend and king, Sri Rama's history is an ideal age in all respects. The life of that great man is the star mantra for the course of our life! #HappySriRamaNavami,"

Chiranjeevi on the work front

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is currently filming for his upcoming much-awaited film, Godfather. Helmed by Mohan Raja, Godfather stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Satyadeva Kancharana in pivotal roles. Bankrolled under the banners of Konidela Production and Super Good Films, the movie is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. While the background music of Godfather is scored by S Thaman, the shooting of the film is reportedly taking place in several Indian cities including Mumbai, Ooty, Hyderabad, and more.

Godfather: Chiranjeevi welcomes Puri Jagannadh on board

Recently, on April 9, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to welcome Puri Jagannadh on board for the project. He tweeted "introducing my @purijagan in a special role, from the sets of #Godfather," alongside a lengthy Telugu note. Take a look:

నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే

introducing my @purijagan in a special role,from the sets of #Godfather pic.twitter.com/8NuNuoY33j — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 9, 2022

He even shared a picture that sees him posing in the costume of a prisoner as he extends a flower bouquet toward Jagannadh. The latter welcomes his sweet gesture with an infectious smile on his face. Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi has a slew of projects lined up in his kitty, including Acharya and Bhola Shankar.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela