Chiranjeevi Comes To Pavala Syamala's Rescue With Cheque Of Rs 1 Lakh Amid Her Struggles

South Indian Producer and Journalist Suresh Kondeti quite recently took to Twitter in order to reveal that veteran superstar Chiranjeevi has made sure that renowned character actor Pavala Syamala has received a cheque of over 1 Lak rupees in order to aid her with financial struggles. The tweet in question includes pictures of Pavala Syamala seated in a wheelchair with her mask on in one picture, while in the others, the same is down to her neck as she greets the people around her. One picture sees the actor accepting an envelope which includes the aforementioned cheque. That tweet can be found below.

Chiranjeevi helps out Pavala Syamala in times of her financial turmoil:

A little about Pavala Syamala:

Pavala Syamala is an actor who hails from Andhra Pradesh. She has been playing supporting roles in Telugu films and other regional productions since 1984. At the time of her making her cinematic debut, Pavala Syamala's age was 33 years. After making her debut with the film that goes by the name of Babai Abbai, the actor played secondary yet crucial characters in films such as Swarnakamalam, Mathu Vadalara, Emo Gurram Egaravachu, Kamalatho Naa Prayanam, D for Dopidi, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Mogudu Pellalu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Paper Boy and Golimaar, amongst others. At the time of this publication, the count of Pavala Syamala's movies is close to 40. Details about her future professional commitments are unavailable for now. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Chiranjeevi's latest film:

Chiranjeevi's latest reported professional commitments, on the other hand, will see him play the lead in a total of three films so far in a timespan of a year and a half from now. The first on the list is Acharya, the Koratala Siva directorial venture that will see him play the leading man opposite Kajal Aggarwal. The second one is the Telugu remake of Lucifer, which will make it to the silver screens on the 14th of November of this year. The third one on the list is going to be Puri Jagannadh's Auto Jaani, which will release sometime around Christmas 2022.