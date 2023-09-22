Chiranjeevi Completes 45 Years In Film Industry, Ram Charan Calls It 'incredible Journey'

Chiranjeevi is one of the few stars who has enjoyed incredible longevity throughout their career. The Megastar started off acting in 1978 with the likes of Pranam Khareedu (1978) and Punadhirallu (1979). Later, he made records such as delivering the first Telugu hit which made more than Rs 10 crore at the box office with Gharana Mogudu (1992). Now, he has finished 45 years in the film industry.

3 things you need to know

Chiranjeevi made his debut with Pranam Khareedu in 1978.

His 1988 film Rudraveena, which he co-produced, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008.

Ram Charan wishes Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan took to social media in order to wish his father on the occasion he completed 45 years in the industry. He shared a picture of Chiranjeevi with a number of his film appearances throughout the years. After extending his congratulations, Ram Charan wrote, “Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances.”

The RRR star added, “You continue to inspire millions both with your on-screen performances and your off-screen humanitarian activities.” He also credited his father with instilling the values of “discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence, and all above compassion.”

Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema!❤️ What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances😍



You continue to inspire millions both… pic.twitter.com/PymipPkN7N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 22, 2023

Poster for Chiranjeevi's ‘Mega’ film

In the poster of Mega 157, which was shared on Chiranjeevi’s birthday, a star-shaped object with a trident in it surrounded the panchabhutas (five elements of nature), which include Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky can be seen.

(A poster for Mega 157, which will feature Chiranjeevi and receive direction from Vassistha | Image: UVCreations/X)

Mega 157 is touted to be one of the most expensive movies in Chiranjeevi's career. The film is set to be a grand-scale production under the banner of UV Creations, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy. It marks Chiranjeevi's return to the fantasy genre. The film is expected to be release next year.