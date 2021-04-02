Chiranjeevi Cooks For Nagarjuna To 'cool His Nerve' Ahead Of 'Wild Dog' Release

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni who is excited about the release of his upcoming thriller Wild Dog was recently treated by his friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture where he informed that Chiranjeevi showed off his culinary skills for Nagarjuna to calm down his jitters before the release of the film. Wild Dog will hit threatres on April 2.

Chiranjeevi's noble gesture for Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna thanked Chiranjeevi for 'cooling his nerves' before the release of his film by cooking such a delicious dinner for him. The two together posed for a picture in the kitchen where Chiranjeevi flaunted his hand-made dish while Nagarjuna expressed his delight over watching him cook for him. "A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening picture courtesy Surekha garu," he wrote.

Wild Dog

Chiranjeevi was the actor who even released the trailer of Wild Dog earlier and praised the latter for his stupendous acting in it. He even expressed his excitement of watching the actor perform breath-taking stunts as a raw agent. The actor will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer Vijay Verma in the film. The Wild Dog trailer showed Nagarjuna handed the task of nabbing the terrorist who planted bombs in Hyderabad and this killed several people. He puts together a team and starts investigating. The trailer of the film shows many adrenaline-pumping action scenes that are sure to leave the fans stunned as this is the first time, Nagarjuna is set to try his hands in a complete action thriller film. Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in the Ayan Mukerji's directorial sci-fi trilogy Bhrahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in key roles.



(Image credit: Twitter/ PTI)