Chiranjeevi Dines With 'old Friend' Kapil Dev; Says 'fondly Recalled Old Memories'

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi recently reunited with the cricket legend Kapil Dev at Falaknuma Palace that is located in Hyderabad. The Sye Raa star and his wife, Surekha Konidela spent quality time with the former Indian cricketer while dining together. Chiranjeevi took to his official Twitter handle and treated his fans and followers with snaps from his recent meet with Kapil Dev.

Chiranjeevi's latest snaps featuring Kapil Dev reveal they took a trip down memory lane

Wonderful meeting my old friend @therealkapildev after a long time. The exquisite #FalaknumaPalace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels & Fondly recalled old memories.He is very much the #HaryanaHurricane who won us our #FirstWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y4Ezfhp65j — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi along with his wife and other friends can be seen joyfully posing with Kapil Dev. He sported a black blazer with a white shirt, while Kapil Dev donned a black blazer and light orange shirt with a printed blue tie. Sharing the happy pictures on the micro-blogging site, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Wonderful meeting my old friend @therealkapildev after a long time. The exquisite #FalaknumaPalace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels & Fondly recalled old memories. He is very much the #HaryanaHurricane who won us our #FirstWorldCup."

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "Chiru looks damn good." Another one wrote, "Wow super .#chirutweets... Really amazed .both of you really best friends." A netizen chipped in, "Two of my all-time favourites in one frame .. complete all-rounders in their respective fields..Blessed to have experienced your greatness..." Another one added, "Great to see two legends together!!!"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming flick, Acharya. Helmed by Siva Koratala, the film also features Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Pooja Hegde in a cameo. The superstar is also filming for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film titled Lucifer. Titled Godfather, the film is being helmed by Mohan Raja.

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Bobby have recently joined hands for an untitled film, tentatively named, Chiru 154. The joyful news was shared on Chiranjeevi's birthday. Bobby took to his official Twitter handle and he wrote, "MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM A Mega gift from our side on the occasion of Megastar @KChiruTweets garu birthday @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial #MEGA154 #Chiru154."

