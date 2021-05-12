Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Late TNR's Family, Assures Support To Family Members

Anchor Tummala Nageshwara Rao, popularly known as TNR for his show Frankly Speaking With TNR, breathed his last, on May 10, 2021. TNR was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last week and was immediately hospitalised in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad. Reportedly, he suffered from breathing issues which later resulted in falling oxygen level. Several celebrities and fans extended their condolences to TNR's family. Recently, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi reached out to help the family. Read further to know more.

Chiranjeevi lends support to TNR’s family

As per India Glitz, the actor donated Rs 1 lakh to TNR’s family for their immediate expenses. Along with this, he also had a word with TNR's wife on call and expressed his condolence. He also assured full support to all the family members.

While talking to Chiranjeevi, TNR's wife Jyoti talked about her late husband's dream of interviewing the actor. TNR's wife told Chiranjeevi that he was planning to invite the megastar for the 200th episode of his show. She also revealed that her husband was a huge fan of the actor and he never got a chance to meet him. The actor also told her that he used to watch TNR's interviews.

About TNR’s death

The actor-journalist showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 after which he managed to calm it with the help of medicines. As the condition got serious, he was admitted to the hospital. As his oxygen level kept falling down, it was decided to keep him on a ventilator. Later on, when he began experiencing some serious breathing issues, the oxygen level in his body decreased drastically that led to his demise.

TNR's show aired on a YouTube channel named iDream Telugu Movies. TNR gave memorable performances in several films in supporting roles. TNR's movies that remain widely popular include Subrahmanyapuram, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, George Reddy, Falaknuma Das, Savaari, Jathi Ratnalu, HIT, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

IMAGE: Chiranjeevi's Instagram/ TNR's Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.