Chiranjeevi Extends Rama Navami Wishes; 'may All Our Hearts Be Filled With Good Thoughts'

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi Konidela celebrated the festival of Rama Navami and took to his social media to extend the Rama Navami wishes to his fans. The actor, who is all set to grace the big screen alongside his son Ram Charan in Koratala Siva's Acharya, has also been spreading awareness for getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on his Instagram. Check out Chiranjeevi's latest Instagram post.

Chiranjeevi's Rama Navami wishes

Donning a traditional khaki kurta, Chiranjeevi Konidela stood in front of a large painting of the holy couple Sita-Ram in his Instagram photo. Sending out a beautiful message through his post, he wrote that responsibility is greater than rights and that Ramathatva is to walk together in difficulties. Continuing the caption, he wished his fans on the auspicious festival of Ram Navami and wrote 'may all our hearts be filled with good thoughts.'

Netizens' reaction to Chiranjeevi's latest IG post

Fans joined in on the actor in the comment section to send out the wishes to everyone on the festival. The comment section was flooded with heart and praying hand emojis. Many fans took this opportunity to send out their wishes of the festival to Chiranjeevi and his family.

A look at Chiranjeevi's photos on Instagram

The 65-year-old actor consistently posts snippets from his personal and professional life on social media. Recently, the actor has joined in on contributing to spread the awareness on the novel coronavirus and have been urging his fans to use masks and get vaccinated against the disease. In the recent video, he sat down to speak about the situation in the county and requested his fans to take precautions on a personal level to stop the spread of the infectious disease.

In another post, the veteran actor shared the poster of his upcoming action drama movie, Koratala Siva's Acharya. The most anticipated movie will be released on the 13th of May this year and will also star his son Ram Charan. The actor shared several snippets and posters of the movie on his social media. Check out Chiranjeevi's photos on Instagram here.

