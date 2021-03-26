Chiranjeevi Hails AP CM For Naming Kurnool Airport After Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Kurnool Airport after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The Kurnool airport at Orvakal was inaugurated by AP CM on March 25, two months after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave its nod to open it for public use. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and thanked the politician for the recognition of the greatest patriot.

Chiranjeevi praises AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Apart from thanking the government, the actor also expressed his honour and privilege to play the role of the freedom fighter in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which had hit screens in 2019. The actor who was overjoyed with the recent announcement, wrote, "Heartened & Overjoyed at the Hon'ble CM @ysjagan's announcement naming #KurnoolAirport after the First-ever Freedom Fighter of India #UyyalavadaNarasimhaReddy Much deserved recognition to the greatest patriot & unsung Hero. Was fortunate & honored to play the great soul on screen."

The Twitter handle of the Office of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister shared a series of pictures from the inauguration ceremony. The freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is hailed as an important freedom fighter who is believed to have led the first rebellion against British rule in the present Andhra Pradesh region, in 1847. "Chief Minister Shri Vyas Jagan inaugurated the Kurnool District Orvakallu Airport. Prominent freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy's name was announced at Orvakallu Airport by CM," the Twitter handle of CMO tweeted.



More about the airport

The airport has been categorised as '3C' and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400. Developed on a 1,010-acre site at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-meter runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft." Kurnool will become the Judicial Capital of the state. This airport will be the pride of the city. This is a memorable day for the region," the Chief Minister said. "In the last one and a half years, we have constructed the passenger terminal building, air traffic control tower, VIP lounge, and other infrastructure besides completing the runway. We have imported two fire tenders from Austria for the airport," Jagan said.

(Image credit: Twitter)



