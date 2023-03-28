Last Updated:

Chiranjeevi Honours Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli On Ram Charan's Birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently honoured SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Ram Charan and the entire team for RRR. Naatu Naatu bagged Oscar for Best Original Song.

Nitish Vashishtha
Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi recently honoured SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, his son Ram Charan and the cast and crew of RRR. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha Konidala.

Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani
Chiranjeevi handed a bouquet to Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani, who created history by winning the Best Original Song accolade at the 2023 Oscars. 

Chiranjeevi, Naatu Naatu
Chiranjeevi posed with many stars present at Ram Charan’s 38th birthday bash, including Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, Nagarjuna, and more.

SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Allu Aravind
The megastar also posted a picture, which featured SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, and Allu Aravind among others.

MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli
The Baahubali director held onto his bouquet alongside the Oscar winner in a picture, which included others as well.

Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli
Birthday boy Ram Charan smiled for the picture alongside SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani.

