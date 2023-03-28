Chiranjeevi Honours Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli On Ram Charan's Birthday

Quick links:
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi recently honoured SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, his son Ram Charan and the cast and crew of RRR. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha Konidala.
Chiranjeevi handed a bouquet to Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani, who created history by winning the Best Original Song accolade at the 2023 Oscars.
Chiranjeevi posed with many stars present at Ram Charan’s 38th birthday bash, including Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, Nagarjuna, and more.
The megastar also posted a picture, which featured SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, and Allu Aravind among others.
The Baahubali director held onto his bouquet alongside the Oscar winner in a picture, which included others as well.