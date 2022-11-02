Chiranjeevi Hosts British Dy High Commissioner Garath Wynn; Duo Relish Telugu Delicacies

Chiranjeevi recently interacted with the British Deputy High Commissioner Garath Wynn Owen, treating the official with Telugu delicacies at his place.

The superstar shared pictures with Owen on social media, revealing that they discussed many things pertaining to 'UK, India & Telugu states'. Garath also stated that he was 'elated' to meet the actor and they spoke about the "collaboration between the UK and the thriving Tollywood industry."

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, November 2, the Acharya star shared pictures alongside the High Commissioner as they exchanged pleasantries. In the caption, he wrote, "Delighted to meet Gareth Wynn Owen @UKinHyderabad the new British Dy High Commissioner in town. Exchanged courteous notes on many topics of UK, India & Telugu states over dinner at my place. Got him to taste some traditional Telugu delicacies, not to forget some spicy #Avakaya."

Reacting to Chiranjeevi's special mention, Owen wrote, "Thank you for hosting me in your beautiful home and introducing me to homemade steamed dosa and avakaya. It was a special evening I will remember for a long time, and I look forward to meeting you at one of your blood donation centres."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the crime-drama film Godfather, which also starred Nayanthara and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. He will now be starring in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie, which comes as the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, is slated to release on April 2023.

