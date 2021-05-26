Chiranjeevi Launches Oxygen Bank, Says 'let There Be No Deaths Due To Lack Of Oxygen'

In the recent past, India has witnessed an alarming rise in the daily COVID-19 cases. While many states in the country have imposed a strict lockdown, likewise following COVID-19 guidelines is mandatory throughout the nation. The less availability of vaccines and oxygen cylinders has become a major challenge for India in fighting against covid. Amidst this, South actor Chiranjeevi has taken it upon himself to contribute towards providing oxygen cylinders, so that no deaths occur due to the lack of oxygen.

Chiranjeevi opens an oxygen bank

On Wednesday morning, the Acharya actor took to his Twitter handle to inform fans that he has now launched a new oxygen bank in Andhra Pradesh. The effort comes to facilitate patients with oxygen so that the death rate can be curbed due to its less availability. While making the announcement, Chiranjeevi said, “Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life-saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan”. Take a look at the tweet below:

Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/eRFpTIXOKe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 26, 2021

As soon as the news surfaced on the micro-blogging application, fans of Chiranjeevi appreciated the actor for his ‘kindness’. A user said, “You are always king of helping and inspiring sir”, another wrote that this move of the actor is a “Mega Mission to Save Lives”. A netizen also added, “Excellent Boss. I think u r much better compared to current politicians...Pl, contemplate if u can re-enter public life. U can penetrate in a much wider capacity if u assume public office. This time u can be reckoned with force... # True Legend Megastar”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Good One. Celebrities shall initiate these type help to common people. now, the corona cases gradually reducing. however, it is better to think for future. hope other celebrities may take motivation from this and start think their own way to help people. — AK54 (@ak_p53) May 26, 2021

Spr boss 👏👏👏 — ఓరుగల్లు పిల్ల 🕊️🧚 (@Teju_Kalyan) May 26, 2021

Chiru does it again....he always responds to any crisis or situations comes forward as big brother to all of us...that’s why he is Mega Star.

Thank you Sir 🙏 — Sekhar V N (@SekharVN1) May 26, 2021

I dont know whether you are blessed or Telugu people are. At the end people are being helped and saved. — Patrick Jane (@AdithyaIzOn) May 26, 2021

This news comes just a week later it was reported that Chiranjeevi is providing COVID vaccinations to his staff members. As reported by Glute, the actor has joined hands with Apollo hospitals to provide vaccinations for cinema workers and his staff. Meanwhile, will be next seen in the Telugu action drama film, Acharya. His upcoming project is directed by Kortala Siva and sees Kajal Aggarwal as the film's female lead.

