Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Others Mourn BA Raju's Death, Say They're 'shocked & Saddened'

Celebrities of the Telugu film industry mourned the death of veteran publicist and producer BA Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. The who’s who of the Telugu film industry took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences to his family.

South stars mourn BA Raju’s death

Mahesh Babu shared that he could 'not process' BA Rau’s death, sharing that he knew the latter since childhood. Recalling memories of travelling and working with him, the Tollywood star called him a 'thorough professional' and a ‘gentleman at heart’, while highlighting his passion for cinema. The Bharat Ane Nenu star shared that his family ‘meant the world to him’ and termed it as a ‘monumental losss’ for the actor's family and media.

He prayed for the deceased’s soul, sharing that he will miss the latter, while sending strength and love to his sons.

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times. 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi wrote that he was ‘shocked and saddened’, while sending his prayers and condolences to the family.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of B.A.Raju garu. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vj3OMqdB8R — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2021

Another Tollywood star Nani wrote that BA Raju always hoped that every film works well at the box office. He wrote that the latter will be missed, sharing that he will also miss his Whatsapp messages and 'unconditional love.'

One person who hoped that every film on every Friday worked 🤍

Raju gaaru you will be missed.

Your Whatsapp msgs will be missed.

Your unconditional love will be missed.

Rest in peace sir 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 21, 2021

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli was ‘shocked’ by the demise and wrote that the void left by a senior journalist and PRO, who had worked on 1500 films, could not be filled. He also wrote, ‘you will be missed, rest in peace.’

Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled.

You’ll be missed.



Rest in peace. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2021

Actresses like Hansika Motwani, Mehreen Pirzada and Lavanya Tripathi also shared their grief, recalling his ‘positive aura’, ‘soft smile’ and about missing him.

BA Raju sir 💔 — Hansika (@ihansika) May 22, 2021

Life is so uncertain. Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of #BARaju Garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/llo0MJC573 — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) May 22, 2021

Extremely sad to hear about Raju sir’s sudden demise, he had such a positive aura and a soft smile,

Your presence will be greatly missed sir. pic.twitter.com/1nQ2mK1rij — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) May 22, 2021

BA Raju ‘s son had tweeted a statement, announcing the 'untimely demise' of their 'beloved father'. "Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts," they wrote.

As per reports, BA Raju's wife B Jaya, a director had passed in 2018. He had produced films like Chantigadu, Vaishakam, Premikudu, Manavadu, Savaal and Gundamma Gaari. Apart from handling the PR of films starring top stars like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna, he had also founded the Superhit magazine.

