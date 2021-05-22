Last Updated:

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Others Mourn BA Raju's Death, Say They're 'shocked & Saddened'

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, other stars mourned BA Raju's death and penned heartfelt tributes to him, saying they were 'shocked & saddened'.

Celebrities of the Telugu film industry mourned the death of veteran publicist and producer BA Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. The who’s who of the Telugu film industry took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences to his family.

South stars mourn BA Raju’s death

Mahesh Babu shared that he could 'not process' BA Rau’s death, sharing that he knew the latter since childhood. Recalling memories of travelling and working with him, the Tollywood star called him a 'thorough professional' and a ‘gentleman at heart’, while highlighting his passion for cinema. The Bharat Ane Nenu star shared that his family ‘meant the world to him’ and termed it as a ‘monumental losss’ for the actor's family and media.

He prayed for the deceased’s soul, sharing that he will miss the latter, while sending strength and love to his sons.

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi wrote that he was ‘shocked and saddened’,  while sending his prayers and condolences to the family.

Another Tollywood star Nani wrote that BA Raju always hoped that every film works well at the box office. He wrote that the latter will be missed, sharing that he will also miss his Whatsapp messages and 'unconditional love.'

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli was ‘shocked’ by the demise and wrote that the void left by a senior journalist and PRO, who had worked on 1500 films, could not be filled. He also wrote, ‘you will be missed, rest in peace.’

Actresses like Hansika Motwani, Mehreen Pirzada and Lavanya Tripathi also shared their grief, recalling his ‘positive aura’, ‘soft smile’ and about missing him. 

BA Raju ‘s son had tweeted a statement, announcing the 'untimely demise' of their 'beloved father'. "Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts," they wrote.

As per reports, BA Raju's wife B Jaya, a director had passed in 2018. He had produced films like Chantigadu, Vaishakam, Premikudu, Manavadu, Savaal and Gundamma Gaari. Apart from handling the PR of films starring top stars like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna, he had also founded the Superhit magazine.

