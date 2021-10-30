Chiranjeevi Mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's Untimely Demise; Calls It 'a Huge Loss'

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 and shocked his fans and the industry as a whole. Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the 'power star' and extended their condolences to his family and near and dear ones. The legendary actor Chiranjeevi tweeted about the actor's death and also spoke about what a 'great loss' it has been.

Chiranjeevi opens up about the untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar

The actor mentioned that the death of Puneeth Rajkumar was a 'great loss' and he also stated that he was incredibly close to his family. Chiranjeevi mentioned that he always made it a point to meet Puneeth Rajkumar and his family when he visited the city. He emphasised that the actor's death was not only a loss for his family but is also a loss to the Kannada industry and said-

"It's a great loss looking our Appu, the power star of Karnataka. He was very close to our family, whenever I came to Banglore I used to meet him and his family. I used to participate in all the events and functions held in his house. This is great loss not only for the family, but also for the Kannada industry and the whole cinema fraternity."

Chiranjeevi also tweeted after the demise of the Yuvarathnaa actor and called it 'Shocking, devastating and heartbreaking'. He extended his 'deepest sympathies and tearful condolences' to the late actor's family as he penned down, "Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Apart from Chiranjeevi, several others were impacted by the loss of the much-loved actor. Mammootty took to the micro-blogging site after the 'shocking and Heart breaking' news. He extended his condolences to the actor's family and mentioned that his death was a huge loss to the industry. He wrote, "Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones." Prithviraj Sukumaran also headed to Twitter and mentioned that the actor's death 'hurt so much'. His tweet read, "This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow!"

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.



RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

Image: PTI, Twitter/@filmfare