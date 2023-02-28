Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Meet Anurag Thakur; Discuss Indian Cinema, Growth Of Film Industry

Actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna recently met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday (February 26) at the former’s place in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to share the pictures from their meeting. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making!”

In one of the images, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna are seen presenting the union minister with a shawl and a Ganapati idol. In another photo, the actors and the minister can be seen posing for the camera.

Apart from the Tollywood legends, well-known producer and Chiranjeevi's brother-in-law, Allu Aravind was also snapped with Anurag Thakur.

Check out the post here:

Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday.



Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna

about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making! pic.twitter.com/Bm6bjvHT39 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 27, 2023

Later, the BJP minister shared the pictures of their meeting on Twitter and expressed his gratitude to the actors for sharing insights about the world of cinema and their vision to make this the 'content century for India'. Thakur wrote in a tweet, "Wonderful being at your home in Hyderabad Sh @KChiruTweets and also meeting @iamnagarjuna & Sh Allu Aravind. Grateful for your insights into the world of cinema; your plans ahead and how we can make this the content century for India! Your art has inspired millions globally!"

Wonderful being at your home in Hyderabad Sh @KChiruTweets and also meeting @iamnagarjuna & Sh Allu Aravind.



Grateful for your insights into the world of cinema; your plans ahead and how we can make this the content century for India!

Your art has inspired millions globally! pic.twitter.com/XQXHXYek6M — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 27, 2023

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's most recent appearance was in the action drama Waltair Veerayya. Directed by K. S. Ravindra, the film also starred Shruti Haasan in the lead role.