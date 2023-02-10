Chiranjeevi On Son Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Performance: 'He Could've Dominated Me'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a proud father to his son and RRR star Ram Charan. Recently, the actor appeared as a guest on the Telugu chat show, Nijam with Smita hosted by musician-actress Smita. In the viral promo of the show, the veteran actor said that his son could have 'dominated him' but he gave him a 'little leverage'.

The Indra actor further spoke about how he was a little unsure about matching Ram Charan's performance in Naatu Naatu. He said, "After his performance in Naatu Naatu song in the RRR movie, I was a little unsure if I can stand beside him and match his performance.” Chiranjeevi laughed and added that since he is more experienced, he did not let his 'tension show'."

"He’s a youngster and is in full swing after RRR, but it’s okay, he gave some respect to his father. If he wished, he could have dominated me but he gave me a little leverage just because I am his dad", he added.

See the promo here:

Mega star in awe of Ram Charan’s impressive dance moves 🕺🔥 Watch this highly entertaining episode! Nijam with Smita streaming on Sony LIV from Feb 10th.#NijamwithSmita #Nijam #SonyLIV #NijamOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ceNZLbG9cc — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 9, 2023

Chiranjeevi recalls the time when eggs were thrown at him

In the same episode, Chiranjeevi recalled the time when people threw eggs at him. He said that he has been showered with both flowers and eggs from the public.

For the unversed, the Godfather star referred to an incident that happened in 2018 where some miscreants threw eggs at his face and clothes during a rally. The actor who was actively involved in politics at that time was attending a rally at Narsampet in the Warangal district.

The incident took place after the megastar refused to voice his opinion on the formation of the Telegenic state issue during the rally. After the attack, the actor thanked the people who threw eggs at him and said, "I thank those who threw eggs at me. Incidents like this will not stop me."