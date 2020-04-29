Chiranjeevi Posts A Video Message For His Fans On International Dance Day; See Here

April 29 is observed as International Dance Day. Telugu star Chiranjeevi has an important and an unmissable message for all his fans on International Dance Day. Since the fans know that Chiranjeevi is known to be one of the fantastic dancers from his generation, the actor decided to suggest his fans to start dancing to get rid of the quarantine blues.

Chiranjeevi took to his social media account to share a video message for his fans. In the caption of the video, the actor started by saying that most of his fans know about his connection with dance.

The actor believes that just like music, dance is also meditative. Chiranjeevi mentioned that dance is relieving no matter how one's mood may be. Dance is also a great stress buster, added Chiranjeevi. The actor said that during these stressful times, a little dancing will be helpful.

Most of you all know my connection to Dance. Like Music, Dance too is meditative. It gives such great relief no matter what the mood. It is a great stress buster. In these stressful times we all can do with a little escape and a little dance.

Happy #InternationalDanceDay pic.twitter.com/y4x05X2KU3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

In the video, the actor is quoted saying that whenever he is dull or depressed, he locks himself in the room and he starts dancing. Chiranjeevi said that slowly and surely the dancing becomes meditative. The actor feels that when he comes out of the room, he feels that he has regained the strength and is full of life. Chiranjeevi also explained the reason behind sharing this video is because of the times that we are living in now.

Chiranjeevi believes that some people may be confused and depressed right now. He urged his fans to forget everything and start dancing with their family members. Chiranjeevi further asked his fans to shoot dance videos and share the clips with their family and friends to motivate them.

