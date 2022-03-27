Chiranjeevi Posts Sweet Childhood Pic Of Ram Charan On Latter's Birthday; 'He's My Pride'

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released action film RRR celebrated his birthday on March 27, 2022. Wishes poured in on social media from the star's fans, followers and colleagues, who wished him the best on his special day. The actor also received wishes from his dad and fan-favourite actor Chiranjeevi, who chose to extend his birthday wishes to his son in a special way.
Chiranjeevi headed to his Instagram account on Sunday to post an adorable throwback picture with his son, Ram Charan. He shared a 'then vs now' picture as he posted a childhood picture of his son next to a more recent picture of the father-son duo together. Chiranjeevi mentioned that it felt strange to wish his son through social media, but was sure fans would enjoy some pictures of the actor on the occasion of his birthday. He also mentioned how proud he was of his son as he wrote, "He makes me proud and he is my pride."
Several actors and friends also headed to social media to wish the popular star a happy birthday. Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor and urged him to celebrate the year after his 'huge success and a wonderful performance' in his most recent release, RRR. Venkatesh Daggubati took to the micro-blogging platform and wished the actor 'happiness and prosperity on the occasion of his birthday. Mahesh Babu was also one of the actors to wish Ram Charan on his birthday on Sunday and wrote, "Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always!"
Charannnnn!!! 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘 wish you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2022
Celebrating your best year right after such a huge success and a wonderful performance
Wishing your many more cheerful years filled with Love, success and loads of laughter.#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/mrvafybJCf
A very Happy Birthday dear @AlwaysRamCharan— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 27, 2022
May this year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity.
Wishing you nothing but the best🥳♥️ pic.twitter.com/NbFK7xh4wz
Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always! 🤗— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2022
The recently released action flick has been receiving great reviews from several fans and the film has been doing well at the box office as well. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also saw Jr NTR take on a pivotal role in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Ram Charan steps into the shoes of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. The film also featured Bollywood actors, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.