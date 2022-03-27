Chiranjeevi Posts Sweet Childhood Pic Of Ram Charan On Latter's Birthday; 'He's My Pride'

Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released action film RRR celebrated his birthday on March 27, 2022. Wishes poured in on social media from the star's fans, followers and colleagues, who wished him the best on his special day. The actor also received wishes from his dad and fan-favourite actor Chiranjeevi, who chose to extend his birthday wishes to his son in a special way.

Chiranjeevi extends wishes on Ram Charan's birthday

Chiranjeevi headed to his Instagram account on Sunday to post an adorable throwback picture with his son, Ram Charan. He shared a 'then vs now' picture as he posted a childhood picture of his son next to a more recent picture of the father-son duo together. Chiranjeevi mentioned that it felt strange to wish his son through social media, but was sure fans would enjoy some pictures of the actor on the occasion of his birthday. He also mentioned how proud he was of his son as he wrote, "He makes me proud and he is my pride."

Have a look at the post here-

Celebrities pour in wishes on Ram Charan's birthday

Several actors and friends also headed to social media to wish the popular star a happy birthday. Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor and urged him to celebrate the year after his 'huge success and a wonderful performance' in his most recent release, RRR. Venkatesh Daggubati took to the micro-blogging platform and wished the actor 'happiness and prosperity on the occasion of his birthday. Mahesh Babu was also one of the actors to wish Ram Charan on his birthday on Sunday and wrote, "Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always!"

Charannnnn!!! 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘 wish you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️



Celebrating your best year right after such a huge success and a wonderful performance



Wishing your many more cheerful years filled with Love, success and loads of laughter.#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/mrvafybJCf — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2022

A very Happy Birthday dear @AlwaysRamCharan

May this year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity.

Wishing you nothing but the best🥳♥️ pic.twitter.com/NbFK7xh4wz — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 27, 2022

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always! 🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2022

Ram Charan in RRR

The recently released action flick has been receiving great reviews from several fans and the film has been doing well at the box office as well. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also saw Jr NTR take on a pivotal role in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Ram Charan steps into the shoes of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. The film also featured Bollywood actors, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

