Chiranjeevi Provides Full Financial Support To Co-star Ponnambalam For Medical Treatment

Chiranjeevi recently made headlines on the Internet for his kind gesture. Actor Ponnambalam revealed that the Waltair Veerayya star helped him get treatment when he was suffering from kidney related ailment.

In a YouTube video, Ponnambalam said that after hearing about his surgery and the cost, Chiranjeevi promised to provide him full financial support. "I thought he would provide me with around Rs 2 or 3 lakh. To my surprise, Chiranjeevi sir went above and beyond and ensured full help to cover the total cost of forty lakh," he stated.

Ponnambalam also admitted Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela was in charge of the assistance. Expressing his gratitude towards Chiranjeevi, the actor added, "I will never forget your help. I thank him from the bottom of my heart."

More on Ponnambalam and Chiranjeevi's collaboration

Ponnambalam is a well-known actor in the South industry, famous for playing negative roles in films. He has shared the screen with Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Kanth, Kamal Haasan, Arjun Sarja, and Sarath Kumar. The actor shares a close relationship with Chiranjeevi. They have working together on various movies including Hitler, Gharana Mogudu and Mugguru Monagallu.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's most recent appearance was in the action drama Waltair Veerayya. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film co-starred Shruti Haasan. The Megastar's next is Meher Ramesh's directorial Bholaa Shankar. While Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen playing the role of his love interest, Keerthy Suresh will play his sister in the movie. Anil Sunkara is the producer.