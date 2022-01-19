Chiranjeevi 'puts Full Stop' To Rumours Of Comeback To Politics; Vows To Never Return

South Indian star and former member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chiranjeevi Konidela cleared the air about his return to politics. Rumours about Chiranjeevi's re-entry into politics have been making rounds for quite some time, but the actor has now clarified that all were speculations and rumours. The veteran actor took to his Twitter and announced that he had no plans on returning to politics and asked some media houses to stop spreading false rumours.

Chiranjeevi denies claims for his re-entry to politics

In 2008, Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh election. He was appointed as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism and served from 2012-2014. Since the 2014 elections, he has stayed away from active politics and focused on his film career and made comeback on the big screen after almost 10 years with the 2017 movie Khaidi No. 150.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter earlier this week and quashed rumours about his comeback and wrote, "Staying away from politics, I will never come back to politics and the legislature. Please do not broadcast speculation as news. I want to put a full stop to this news and discussions for now."

He added, "For the betterment of the Telugu film industry, for the survival of the theatres, some media houses are broadcasting the news that the political pulimi is sending me to the Rajya Sabha for the meeting, in a way that misleads the issues discussed with Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan Gari. All this is completely baseless."

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his social drama film Acharya along with his son Ram Charan. Initially scheduled to be released on May 13, 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film was then scheduled to be released theatrically on February 4, 2022, but was postponed again to 1 April 2022 due to growing cases. The movie will also star Pooja Hedge and Kajal Aggarwal.