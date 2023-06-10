Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Are All Smiles At Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Ceremony

Quick links:
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in Hyderabad, surrounded by family and friends. Varun shared beautiful engagement pictures on Instagram, declaring his love and happiness: 'Found my Lav'
Lavanya also posted the same pictures, captioning them with "2016 (infinity sign) Found my forever!" as the Allu-Konidela clan and telugu film industry celebrities graced the grand engagement ceremony
Megastar Chiranjeevi made a special appearance to bless the engaged couple. The engagement became a memorable reunion for the Allu-Konidela clan.
The radiant couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, expecting their first child, arrived at the venue, exuding joy and love.