Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Are All Smiles At Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Ceremony

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their engagement in Hyderabad, surrounded by family and friends. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi attended

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Source: Varun Tej/Instagram

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in Hyderabad, surrounded by family and friends. Varun shared beautiful engagement pictures on Instagram, declaring his love and happiness: 'Found my Lav'

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Source: Niharika/Instagram

Lavanya also posted the same pictures, captioning them with "2016 (infinity sign) Found my forever!" as the Allu-Konidela clan and telugu film industry celebrities graced the grand engagement ceremony

Megastar Chiranjeevi
Source: Cherish by Arif Minhaz/Instagram

Megastar Chiranjeevi made a special appearance to bless the engaged couple. The engagement became a memorable reunion for the Allu-Konidela clan.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela
Source: south celebrities/Instagram

The radiant couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, expecting their first child, arrived at the venue, exuding joy and love.

Allu Arjun
Source: Cherish/Instagram, south celebrities/Ins

Allu Arjun, back from his European holiday, arrived at the event, capturing the attention of the paparazzi.

