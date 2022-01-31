Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan-starrer 'Acharya' Release Date Postponed For 'RRR'; Details Here

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer movie Acharya have announced a new release date for the movie. The filmmakers shared a statement and wrote that they had decided to change the release date of Acharya since RRR is to be released on March 25, 2022. RRR also stars Ram Charan in the lead role and was postponed earlier due to rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

Acharya release date postponed

The makers of Acharya shared that the movie will now be releasing on April 29, 2022, it was earlier going to release on April 1. The release date of the movie was changed as the makers of Ram Charan's movie RRR announced that the period drama will be released on March 25. Their statement read-

"After a healthy conversation and mutual understanding, we will be releasing Acharya on April 29th, As RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25th."

CHIRANJEEVI - RAM CHARAN: 'ACHARYA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... The keenly awaited #Telugu film #Acharya - starring #Chiranjeevi and #RamCharan - has announced a fresh release date: 29 April 2022... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/jh6oMPpSg3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2022

Acharya was initially scheduled to be released on May 13, 2021, however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film was then scheduled to be released theatrically on February 4, 2022, but was postponed again. The movie stars the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in lead roles alongside Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.

RRR new release date

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR was supposed to release in January but was postponed as India witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. A few days ago, the makers had announced that the film will be released either on March 18 or April 29. However, they have now announced that the movie will be released on March 25. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Image: Instagram/@konidelapro/@rrrmovie