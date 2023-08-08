Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja Reunite To Celebrate Waltair Veerayya’s 200-day Theatrical Run

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bhola Shankar. He will be seen alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the upcoming action/drama entertainer. However, the actor has already delivered a hit this year with Waltair Veerayya, which also featured Telugu star Ravi Teja. The two recently came together for a celebration of Waltair Veerayya.

3 things you need to know:

Waltair Veerayya was released on January 12, 2023.

It’s the fourth film Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi have done together.

The film minted more than Rs 220 crores at the global box office.

Ravi Teja, Chiranjeevi played step brothers in Waltair Veerayya

An event celebrating 200 days since the release of Waltair Veerayya was organised in Hyderabad on Monday. Both Teja and Chiranjeevi attended the event. Dressed in formal attire, the actors were seated side by side. Chiranjeevi and Teja played stepbrothers in the film and displayed similar chemistry during the event.

(Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi at the celebratory event for Waltair Veerayya | Image: X)

What’s next for Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja?

Ravi Teja is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is based on Nageswara Rao, a dacoit who came into the spotlight after escaping from the Chennai jail in the '70s. The film also features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, and Gayatri Bhardwaj, among others.

(Ravi Teja will be seen in a fierce, ragged avatar in Tiger Nageswara Rao)

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is starring in Bhola Shankar, which comes from director Meher Ramesh. This is the first time in ten years that the filmmaker is making a return to direction. He is known for films such as Billa, Shadow, and Sakthi.

(A still from the trailer of Bhola Shankar | Image: X)

While Bhola Shankar releases on August 11 alongside Bollywood flicks Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Tiger Nageswara Rao will release on October 20. There were also rumours that its release has been delayed, but the makers recently issued a clarification.