Chiranjeevi Recounts 'humiliating' Moment When South Cinema Was 'dismissed' At Event

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's remark followed by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's response over 'national language' sparked a huge row in the country, with several film personalities and politicians wading into the debate. Days after the two actors' Twitter row which was quickly resolved amongst themselves, seasoned actor Chiranjeevi weighed in on the debate by sharing one of his experiences of witnessing the South Indian film industry being 'dismissed as regional cinema'.

Since late last year, films from the South have largely contributed to the revival of theatres across the country with films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and the latest actioner KGF: Chapter 2 minting hundreds of crores worldwide. Making an example out of the same, Chiranjeevi, who is regarded as a prominent figure in not just the South cinema but the entirety of the Indian film industry, commended such projects for breaking the barriers that he had to witness in the late 80s.

Chiranjeevi recalls 'humiliating' Delhi event

As per ANI, a video on social media is making the rounds, where the 66-year-old actor is seen emotionally recounting the 'humiliating' moment at an award function. The actor recalled going to Delhi with Naga Babu in 1988 to receive the National Award for his film Rudraveena. The film was conferred with Nargis Dutt Best Feature Film Award on National Integration.

The event honoured the grandeur history of Indian cinema and its significant journey over the years, reflecting the excellence of the actors and directors in the industry. Chiranjeevi recalled seeing the posters of noted actors like Prithiviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, who have profoundly contributed to the cinema.

After the event was done showcasing the greatness of Hindi cinema, the seasoned actor anticipated the presentation to show the excellence of the Southern film industry, however, he was met with disappointment.

The teary-eyed actor said, ''We thought they would also talk about South Indian cinema in such great detail. But they just showed a still image of MGR (M G Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa dancing. They described it as South Indian cinema. And Prem Nazir, who played a hero in a record number of films in the history of Indian cinema, they showed his picture and that was it,''

He expressed dismay over the event missing out on the biggest actors of Indian cinema like Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, N T Rama Rao, A Nageswara Rao and Sivaji Ganesan, who deserved an acknowledgement of the same honour.

Chiranjeevi quipped, ''They were demigods to us. And there were no pictures of them. For me, it was humiliating. I felt very sad. They projected only Hindi cinema as Indian cinema. And they dismissed other industries as regional language cinema. They didn't even bother to acknowledge its contribution,''

The actor further said that he is 'proud' to see the change in the scenario with films like Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and RRR shedding light on the prowess of the South cinema.

Concluding his statement, Chiranjeevi said, ''Our industry proved that we are no longer a regional cinema. Telugu cinema has removed these barriers and become part of Indian cinema. Everyone is amazed at our success. We have overcome the discrimination. Thanks to Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR."

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI