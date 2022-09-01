Over the last few months, with films not being able to pull the audience to the theatres and performing poorly at the box office, it has escalated tensions in the fraternity. After Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar led Raksha Bandhan and more could not set the cash registers ringing, megastar Chiranjeevi shared his opinion behind the same.

The legendary star who attended the pre-release event of a small budget Telugu movie Fiest Day First Show, which stars Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu as lead actors., spilt beans about the reason why films are not able to perform well. For the unversed, the actor's last outing Acharya did not do well at the box office and even did not garner good numbers.

Chiranjeevi talks about box office failures

In a new video from the event which is doing rounds on the Internet, the actor dismissed reports about people preferring OTT over theatres and not showing interest to watch them in cinema halls. Hinting at the failure of Acharya, the actor confessed how poor content gets rejected even on the second day of release.

Elucidating upon the same while expressing his views, the iconic actor said, “After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure).”

So far, given the illustrious legacy and career that has been built by the star, Acharya is the only release of Chiranjeevi in 2022, that failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Directed by Kortala Siva of Mirchi and Srimanthudu fame, the film started getting a poor response in theatre within a few days from its release. Chiranjeevi starred alongside his son Ram Charan in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar will next be seen in Godfather, the official Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

IMAGE: Instagram/chiranjeevikonidelafc.k