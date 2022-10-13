Chiranjeevi Reveals He & Ram Charan Returned 80% Of Fee After 'Acharya' Box-office Failure

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya failed to leave a strong impact on audiences despite much hype, minting low numbers at the box office. Addressing the movie's failure at a recent media event, Chiranjeevi said he takes full responsibility for how each of his projects performs adding that he has 'no guilt' about doing Acharya.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu flick revolved around two social reformers who fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. It also starred Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jusshu Sengupta, and Saurav Lokesh in pivotal roles.

Chiranjeevi reveals he & Ram Charan returned 80% of fee after Acharya failure

As per Hindustan Times, Chiranjeevi mentioned, "I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film," and added, "In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 per cent of our remuneration to the producer."

While the film reportedly grossed about Rs 73 crore in the first 3 days of release, it was declared a disaster overall. Box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office mentioned that the film could not break even at the ticket windows. Their report stated that the film's theatrical value was pegged at Rs 140 crore, with the portal also tweeting, “Acharya is literally dead at the box office on its first Monday. Fourth-day gross numbers are abysmally low and share is negligible."

Following its theatrical run, the movie premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 20.

More on Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's work front

After his successful collaboration with SS Rajamaouli in RRR, Ram Charan will be seen in director Shankar's tentatively titled RC 15. Director-actor SJ Suryah and Kiara Advani will play pivotal roles in the project.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi was seen in the crime-drama film Godfather, which has minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office. It also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Chiranjeevi has Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan)