Chiranjeevi Revisits Old Memories From Son Ram Charan's Childhood, Shares Video

Actor Ram Charan who ended his birthday on a grand note on March 27 by unveiling his powerful look from the upcoming film RRR, received adorable wishes from father Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi who will be seen sharing screen space with his son in the next film Acharya, took to Twitter and shared a video of all the childhood pictures of Ram Charan along with their recent ones while shooting for Acharya that just depicts their great bond.

Chiranjeevi recalls old memories with son Ram Charan

The video starts with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's pics from childhood where the two can be posing together. Followed by some of their clicks together where Ram Charan is seen accompanying his father on the sets and holding an umbrella for him in the scorching heat. Following the same tradit6ion, Chiranjeevi shared a recent still from Acharya where the Zanjeer acting is seen holding the umbrella for his father as they discuss a scene. At last, the video described the actor as a "caring son" and ended with a family picture comprising of the megastar, Ram Charan along with his mother.

While captioning the post, the Tollywood superstar wrote, "Happy Birthday My Boy." Earlier, in the day apart from sharing the video, the senior actor also treated fans with the first look poster of Ram Charan's character as Siddha in the upcoming film. Coming together for the first time in a film, the father-son duo is creating a powerful vibe with their on-screen presence in the poster. Ram Charan is seen sporting a beard and mustache and walks with arms along with his chief Chiranjeevi. Jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya will have Pooja Hegde playing Ram Charan's love interest. South diva Kajal Aggarwal, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani, and Jisshu Sengupta will also feature in the film. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 13, 2021.

