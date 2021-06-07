Chiranjeevi Sarja's Death Anniversary: Fans Pay Tribute To The Sandalwood Star

One year ago, Southern cinema lost one of its best actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja. Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a tragic heart attack and passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 39. According to multiple reports, the actor collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors tried to resuscitate him, but it turned out to be for naught.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj and son, who is affectionately known as Junior Chiru, by fans. Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, Meghana was five months pregnant at the time of his passing. She gave birth to their son on October 22, 2020, in Bengaluru, four months after the death of her husband.

On the day of Chiranjeevi Sarja's death anniversary, several fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. While Meghana regularly shares updates about their son, Jr Chiru, and throwback posts remembering her late husband, she also took to social media today to remember the fan favourite actor. Take a look at what fans wrote below:

Fans remember Chiranjeevi Sarja

Fans of Chiranjeevi Sarja took to their Twitter handles to talk about what an amazing actor he was. Many fans also tweeted about how they missed the Kannada actor and how he passed away too young. Other fans simply tweeted pictures of the late actor, paying tribute to him. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Remembering #ChiranjeeviSarja Sir On His 1st Death Anniversary!🙏



Your bonding with Kiccha like brother! we never forget that moments!



You will always be missed sir!🙏😊#KicchaSudeep #Kotigobba3 #VikrantRona @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/97em0EFPSQ — Maharashtra Sudeep Kiccha FC™ (@MHSKFC) June 7, 2021

Last year 7th june ,Sandalwood lost this star 💔😔

U will be always remembered #ChiranjeeviSarja pic.twitter.com/D8IemVcW3t — Şanjana 🇮🇳 (@sushantmybro) June 7, 2021

#ChiranjeeviSarja Remembering his first death anniversary . Miss u a lot 😭🙏😔 — Karthik B (@Karthik87895464) June 6, 2021

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife remembers her husband on his death anniversary

One day before Chiranjeevi Sarja's death anniversary, his wife Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with her husband. The couple can be seen looking at each other in the photo, while Sarja flashes a wide grin at his wife. She shared the photo with the caption, "US. MINE" along with a heart emoji.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, Meghana regularly shares loving photos of her late husband, whom she adored deeply. On April 29, Meghana shared a photo with her late husband from their vacation to Paris. In the photo which is a selfie, the two can be seen smiling with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She shared the post saying, "I love you! Come back". Take a look at the post below:

Image - Meghana Raj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.