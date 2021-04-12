Chiranjeevi Says 'Keep Rocking Prakash!' As He Praises Him For 'Vakeel Saab'

Actor Chiranjeevi is all praises for the recent movie Vakeel Saab, which he saw in the cinemas on the day of its release with his family. Apart from starring his younger brother Pawan Kalyan, the movie also stars actor Prakash Raj, and Chiranjeevi took to his social media to especially appreciate the latter for his performance. Read further and have a look at what Chiranjeevi has to say, and more about the film.

Chiranjeevi praises Prakash Raj’s performance in Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab released in theatres on Friday, April 9, 2021, and has been receiving major acclaim from critics as well as the audiences. The movie is an official remake of the 2016 film Pink, and stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, along with Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan. Chiranjeevi, took to his Twitter handle on April 12, 2021, and shared a picture of himself with Prakash Raj and applauded him for his performance, also adding that when he is a part of the movie, the others are motivated to perform better as well.

He wrote, “When you have an actor of @prakashraaj's caliber, it makes his fellow Artists to also up their game. His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to @PawanKalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash!”. The picture he shared featured him giving a bouquet of flowers to Prakash Raj, and the two were all smiles as they posed. Take a look at his tweet, here.

When you have an actor of @prakashraaj 's caliber, it makes his fellow Artists to also up their game.

His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to @PawanKalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash! pic.twitter.com/285EBmYKEz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 12, 2021

Chiranjeevi also took to his Twitter handle to praise the movie and the performance of his younger brother. His tweet read, “Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan. Riveting courtroom drama with @prakashraaj, @i_nivethathomas, @yoursanjali #Ananya @MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women. #VakeelSaab WINS!”.

Vakeel Saab is currently the highest-earning Telugu film of the year 2021 and the second highest-earning Indian film of the year. It has been directed as well as written by Venu Sriram, who took inspiration from Pink, by Aniruddha Chowdhury. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects.

Promo Image Source: Chiranjeevi's Twitter