Chiranjeevi Shares First Look Of Pranav Mohanlal's Upcoming Movie 'Hridayam'

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the first look of the upcoming film Hridayam that features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles. The film is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Chiranjeevi shares first look of 'Hridayam

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to give his best wishes for Mohanlal’s son Pranav’s upcoming movie Hridayam. In his tweet, he wrote, “Best wishes to @impranavlal son of my dear friend #Lalettan @Mohanlal and the entire team of @hridayamthefilm @kalyanipriyan @darshanarajend #VineethSreenivasan @merrylandcine #BigBangEntertainments #Hridayam #HridayamFirstLook”. In the first look, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshan Rajendran can be seen lying on green grass which suggests that the movie probably revolves around a love triangle. Take a look at Chiranjeevi’s tweet below.

The film is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas and Big Bang Entertainments co-produced the movie. Hesham Abdula Wahab composed the music of the film whereas Viswajith Odukkathil helmed the cinematography department of the movie. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, and Arun Kurian in essential roles. Details regarding the release and the plot of the movie haven’t been announced yet.

Pranav Mohanlal is making his return to the cinemas after two years and was last seen playing the role of Appu in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu. He made his acting debut in 2018 with the film called Aadhi. Darshana Rajendran was seen recently in the Netflix movie called Irul whereas Kalyani Priyadarshan was last seen in the 2020 film called Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Both, Pranav and Kalyani are also waiting for the release of another movie called Marakkar: Arabikadalinite Simham, which got delayed because of the pandemic.

Hridayam is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan who is going to direct a film after a gap of five years. His last film was released in 2016, which was a family drama called Jacobinite Swargarajyam which had Nivin Pauly, Renji Panicker, and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in the lead roles. The film revolved around Jacob who was a successful businessman who settled in Dubai but had to flee to another country when his friend betrays him and makes him liable for a huge debt.

