Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 67th birthday on August 22 with fans as well as his industry friends pouring in tremendous amount of love and wishes on social media. The GodFather actor received special mentions from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Keerthy Suresh, Nagarjuna and more as well as from his superstar son Ram Charan. Now, on Tuesday, the Acharya star shared some glimpses of his birthday celebrations with his friends as well as family members.

Chiranjeevi Konidela celebrates his birthday with friends & family

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi dropped some adorable glimpses of the 'wonderful' time that he spend with his family on his 67th birthday. The first pic saw him posing with his wife Surekha Konidela who looked gorgeous in a green and red saree, while the former looked stylish in a white shirt and black pants. The second one is a full family photograph, which featured Ram Charan, wife Upasana and also actors like Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, who are Chiranjeevi's nephews. The third slide had him posing with kids.

This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime pic.twitter.com/cXvDhyZlEk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2022

Sharing the click, he wrote, "This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime".

Not only did he share glimpses of his birthday celebrations with family, but Chiranjeevi also took to his Twitter account to express gratitude to his fans and followers to send him good wishes on his special day. He tweeted, "Feel truly humbled & blessed by all the loving birthday wishes of my friends,fans & well wishers! Very touched by the way all my wonderful fans have engaged in blood donations & many charitable activities to celebrate my birthday. A BIG Heartfelt Thank U to each one of you!" (sic).

Feel truly humbled & blessed by all the loving birthday wishes of my friends,fans & well wishers!



Very touched by the way all my wonderful fans have engaged in

blood donations & many charitable activities to celebrate my birthday.



A BIG Heartfelt Thank U to each one of you! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2022

One of the best moments from Chiranjeevi's birthday was the wish from son-actor Ram Charan who took to his Twitter space and shared an adorable photograph that had the father-son duo dressed in matching white shirts. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday !! (sic)"

❤️❤️To the world’s best DaD!!

Happiest birthday !!😘🙏 pic.twitter.com/0P4FxKsL36 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2022

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Meher Ramesh's action flick Bhola Shankar alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. He also has the political action project GodFather, Waltair Veerayya as well as Auto Jaani in the pipeline.