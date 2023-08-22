Chiranjeevi Starrer Fantasy Film Announced On Megastar's Birthday

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 68th birthday on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, the actor’s next project was announced by the makers. The project is tentatively titled Mega 157 and will be directed by Vassishta.

2 things you need to know

Mega 157 is the tentative title of Chiranjeevi's next film.

The film is produced by UV Creations.

Mega 157 announced with teaser poster

UV Creations made the official announcement of Mega 157 on their official social media handles on Tuesday. Along with extending their birthday wish to Chiranjeevi, the production house shared the teaser poster of the movie with the caption, “#Mega157 This time, its MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE. The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR. Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu.”

A star-shaped object with a trident in it surrounded the panchabhutas (five elements of nature), which include Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky in the eye-catching announcement poster.

(The poster of Mega 157 shared by UV Creations | Image: X)

Mega 157 is touted to be one of the most expensive movies of Chiranjeevi's career. It will be produced on a grand scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the UV Creations banner. The film is expected to release next year.

Ram Charan's wish for Chiranjeevi

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan also shared a heartfelt note for his father. The post featured a sweet picture of Chiranjeevi and Ram’s newborn granddaughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. His caption read, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family. @chiranjeevikonidela."

(Chiranjeevi poses with his grand daughter Klin Kaara | Image: X)

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar. It narrated the tale of an ex-mercenary on a mission to safeguard his sister from a formidable criminal syndicate. The Telugu film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil blockbuster Vedalam, which originally starred Ajith Kumar.