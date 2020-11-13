Chiranjeevi Tests COVID-19 Negative, Says 'earlier Result Was False Due To A Faulty Kit'

Actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday, November 12, revealed that he tested negative for COVID-19. In a tweet, he further disclosed that he initially was tested COVID-19 positive due to a faulty RT PCR kit. "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative," (sic) tweeted Chiranjeevi. He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers who prayed for his speedy recovery.

Chiranjeevi's Twitter update on COVID-19:

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

Also Read | COVID-19: $500 Million To Be Pledged At Paris Peace Forum For Coronavirus Vaccine Access

A few days ago, Chiranjeevi revealed that he tested COVID-19 positive on his social media. "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive," (sic) tweeted Chiranjeevi. He was quarantined at home after he tested positive. However, after various tests, it was revealed that Chiranjeevi's initial reports were faulty.

Also Read | COVID-19: Reopening Of Restaurants And Gyms Poses Superspreader Risk, Says Study

Also Read | Maldives Opens New COVID-19 Testing Lab In Dharavandhoo As Cases Continue To Surge

Chiranjeevi to recommence shoot of Acharya soon?

Chiranjeevi is reported to recommence the shoot of his much-awaited film Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead is touted to be an action-thriller. Acharya, written and directed by Koratala Siva, reportedly narrates the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. A few months ago, the makers of the upcoming flick released motion poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | COVID-19: Reopening Of Restaurants And Gyms Poses Superspreader Risk, Says Study

The film also features Ram Charan in a cameo. The movie's shooting is expected to recommence soon. Acharya is bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their respective production banners. The movie is slated to hit the marquee next year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.