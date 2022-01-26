Despite taking stringent measures to curb the growing spread of COVID-19, several people have fallen prey to the virus. With many Tollywood stars grappling to fight the pandemic, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has also tested COVID-19 positive. The legendary actor took to Twitter and informed that he is quarantined at his house.

Further, Chiranjeevi wrote in his tweet that he has been showing mild symptoms since last night. He even requested people who came in his contact to get tested soon. With cases rising at a rapid pace, the governments of various states are opting for strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus and prevent people from contracting it further.

Chiranjeevi tests COVID-19 positive

While giving an update about his health, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon."

Dear All,



Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.



I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too.



Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022



Meanwhile, the actor, who has a host of films lined up in his kitty, was recently surrounded by rumours of his return to politics. The actor cleared the air of speculations through a tweet and called out certain media houses to stop spreading false rumours.

In 2008, Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh election. He was appointed as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism and served from 2012-2014. Since the 2014 elections, he has stayed away from active politics focused on his film career. He made a comeback on the big screen after almost 10 years with the 2017 movie Khaidi No. 150.

"Staying away from politics, I will never come back to politics and the legislature. Please do not broadcast speculation as news. I want to put a full stop to this news and discussions for now. For the betterment of the Telugu film industry, for the survival of the theatres, some media houses are broadcasting the news that the political pulimi is sending me to the Rajya Sabha for the meeting, in a way that misleads the issues discussed with Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan Gari. All this is completely baseless (sic)," he wrote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/ChiranjeeviKonidela/Shutterstock